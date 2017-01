FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee said he plans on skipping the NFL Pro Bowl later this month.

McAfee made several posts on social media Saturday saying he is sitting out while he awaits his third knee surgery in four years.

The 8-year vet said he does not want to risk further damage.

This year would have marked the second Pro Bowl appearance for McAfee.

T.Y. Hilton will be the only Colts player at the January 29th game.