Lady Cougars continue to roll with win over ranked Indiana Wesleyan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Confidence continues to grow for the University of Saint Francis and it showed in the Lady Cougars 60-55 win over NAIA No. 12 Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon.

USF locked down its sixth consecutive win, fifth in Crossroads League action, handing the Wildcats their first loss in eight CL games. The win was USF’s first in five opportunities against an NAIA Top 25 opponent this season.

Freshman Lauren McBryar led all scorers with 22 points, 13 in the second half for the Lady Cougars. Fellow freshman Kera Gerka added 15 points, Chandler Jones came off the bench to score a career-high seven points as did Quila Jones. Savannah Buck added six points hitting two 3-pointers and she dished out a team-leading six assists.

“That was an outstanding effort,” USF Head Coach Jason Ridge observed. “A lot of people made a lot of plays. I’m very, very, very proud of our effort. Today we showed that next step, a springboard as we move forward.”

“I will go back and watch the film, but I really felt like Lauren and everybody who switched out on (Anna Imhoff) did a good job of making her catch the ball a little bit farther out on the floor,” Ridge told Jeff Mahoney in a post-game webcast interview. “And while we did do a great job on No. 10 (Imhoff), I also felt like we did an excellent job of battling them in the post. Their post players are outstanding and proud of the way we defended down there on the block. It was a battle down there and we held our own.”

USF led most of the first quarter and finished with a three point advantage, 17-14. IWU started the second quarter with a 9-0 run surging to a six-point lead, 23-17 with 6:41 to play on a jumper by Nicole Ignasiak in the paint. Kelsey Key hit a 3-pointer for a 26-20 IWU lead, but USF outscored the Wildcats 10-3 in the final 4:20 capped by a Buck 3-pointer with 1:01 to play for a 30-29 USF halftime lead.

The Lady Cougars charged to a 41-31 lead in the third quarter when McBryar buried a 3-pointer with 6:54 to play. USF took two more 10-point leads before settling for a 46-38 lead heading in the fourth quarter. USF took one 10-point lead in the fourth quarter when Jackson buried a 3-pointer for a 49-39 advantage. IWU carved the lead down to two, 57-55 with 19 seconds left, but fouled Gerka, who made both free throw for a 59-55 lead with 15 seconds to play. Then Buck deflected IWU’s inbounds pass to Josie Murphy, who was fouled and made the first of two free throws with four seconds left. Key got up a 3-pointer, but was off target and USF upset IWU for the second time in two seasons. USF finished its 2015-16 home and regular season with a 61-50 win over then No. 15 IWU.

“That was one heck of play at the end of the game,” Ridge confirmed. “Throughout her high school career we felt like these were plays she was going to making.”

“Coach just told me that I needed to face guard her and I had to fight my way over the screens and I just kind of read their play and got my hand out there and glad I got a tip on the ball. We were really focused coming into this game. We knew that Huntington was a big win and we just had to continue our streak and keep playin’ hard and together and I think we did a great job of executing our game plan and come out with a win.”

USF outscored IWU 18-9 in points off turnovers to help offset IWU’s 33-25 advantage on the glass.