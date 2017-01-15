Komets jump out to early lead but struggle late in loss to Quad City

MOLINE, Ill. (WANE) – The Komets early 2-0 lead in the first period did not last with Quad City rallying back to win 4-3.

Goals from Jason Binkley and Brady Vail gave the Komets a 2-0 lead in the first. The Mallards went on to score three unanswered to take a 3-2 lead in the third. Garrett Thompson tied the game in the third but seconds later Michael Parks scored the game-winner.

This was the Komets 8th meeting with Quad City this season.

The Komets have now lost three straight against divisional opponents. They will look to take two points out of the weekend returning home tomorrow to host the Fuel. Puck drop is at 5:00.