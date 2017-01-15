Indiana Tech wins fourth straight over Siena Heights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team won their fourth game in a row, and seventh straight in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) play, as they defeated Siena Heights, 70-58, on Saturday afternoon at the Schaefer Center.

CJ Bussey led all scorers with 18 points on 5-7 shooting, including a perfect 3-3 from behind the three-point line, and dished out a team-high four assists. Tanner Watkins added 16 points and five rebounds, while Scott Schwieterman chipped in 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Miles Robinson contributed nine points while Lavonte Davis added seven points, five rebounds and a career-high five blocks.

The Saints would get out to a 10-4 lead over the Warriors, looking to keep the winning momentum on their side after knocking off No. 8-ranked Davenport on Wednesday, in the first five minutes of the game. Tech would respond with a 16-6 spurt though over the next six minutes to take a 20-16 lead with 9:40 to go in the first half.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Bussey and Watkins would extend the hosts lead to nine before both teams went cold from the field over the 2:42. A jumper from Watkins however, would break the scoring drought, and both teams would match each other with 10 points in the last five minutes as the Orange and Black headed into the locker room leading 38-30.

Tech would open the second half on a 15-8 run over the first nine minutes to take a 14-point lead, their largest of the game, and led 57-43 with 9:57 to go in the game. The Saints would cut the deficit to single digits four different times, but the Warriors would respond with each challenge by growing the lead back to double digits and ended the game on an 11-8 run to keep their winning streak alive.

Tech (15-5, 10-2 WHAC) returns to action on Wednesday when they host Madonna in WHAC play. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.