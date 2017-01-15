Indiana Tech falls to Siena Heights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 20th-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team fell to Siena Heights, 69-64, on Saturday afternoon at the Schaefer Center in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) play.

Haley Cook scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out a game-high five assists while Keanna Gary recorded her 13th double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Taylor Seiss and Kendall Knapke added nine points each with the former grabbing seven rebounds while Baylee Rinehart chipped in seven points off the bench.

The Saints jumped out to an 11-4 lead over the Warriors and opened the game on a 5-0 run, but Tech would close the half on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 15 after one quarter of play. The Orange and Black would grab their first lead of the game at the 4:54 mark in the second, and appeared poised to take a lead into the half following a DeAnn Kauffman three-pointer, but Jaaliyah Arrington would hit a jumped in the lane with six seconds left to send the two teams into the locker room all knotted up at 28.

Seiss would open the third quarter with back-to-back triples, but the Saints would respond with an 11-0 run to take a 41-34 lead with 5:53 to go in the period. Gary would then begin to exert herself on the offensive end with 10 straight points for the Warriors, but Tech would end the third trailing 53-44.

A fast-break layup and three-pointer from Cook, plus a basket from Gary to open the fourth quarter and the Warriors would cut the deficit to 53-51 with 8:20 to go, but the Saints would respond with an 8-1 run to extend the led back up to nine with five minutes left on the clock.

The duo of Cook and Gary would continue to power Tech though, combining for all of the Warrior points in the period, with Cook sinking a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left to cut the deficit to one. The visitors would stay composed under pressure though, going 4-4 from the free throw line in the last 20 seconds and come away with the upset and sending the Warriors to their second straight loss.

Tech (13-6, 8-4 WHAC) resumes action on Wednesday when they host Madonna in conference action. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.