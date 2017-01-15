Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) With just over two weeks until the start of the IHSAA Girls Basketball state tournament, the sectional pairings draw was held Sunday with teams learning who they will face first on the road to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Class A – Sectional 52 at Blackhawk Christian

Lakeland Christian vs. Bethany Christian

Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian/Bethany Christian

Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton

Blackhawk Christian vs. Elkhart Christian/Hamilton

Class A – Sectional 55 at Southern Wells

Southern Wells vs. Anderson Prep/Daleville

Liberty Christian vs. Wes-Del/Cowan

Class 2A – Sectional 35 at Central Noble

Fremont vs. Whitko

LaVille vs. Fremont/Whitko

Prairie Heights vs. Central Noble

Westview vs. Bremen

Class 2A – Sectional 36 at Churubusco

Churubusco vs. South Adams

Blackford vs. Churubusco/South Adams

Bluffton vs. Eastside

Adams central vs. Woodlan

Class 2A – Sectional 37 at Northfield

Cass vs. Oak Hill

Southwood vs. Cass/Oak Hill

Northfield vs. Manchester

Northfield vs. Rochester Community

Class 3A – Sectional 21 at West Noble

West Noble vs. Lakeland

Fairfield vs. West Noble/Lakeland

Northwood vs. Wawasee

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Northwood/Wawasee

Class 3A – Sectional 22 at Concordia

Angola vs. Canterbury

Concordia vs. Angola/Canterbury

Garrett vs. Dwenger

New Haven vs. Leo

Class 3A – Sectional 23 at Norwell

Mississinewa vs. Norwell

Bellmont vs. Norwell/Mississinewa

Columbia City vs. Luers

Heritage vs. Columbia City/Luers