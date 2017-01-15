Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) With just over two weeks until the start of the IHSAA Girls Basketball state tournament, the sectional pairings draw was held Sunday with teams learning who they will face first on the road to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Class A – Sectional 52 at Blackhawk Christian
Lakeland Christian vs. Bethany Christian
Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian/Bethany Christian
Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton
Blackhawk Christian vs. Elkhart Christian/Hamilton
Class A – Sectional 55 at Southern Wells
Southern Wells vs. Anderson Prep/Daleville
Liberty Christian vs. Wes-Del/Cowan
Class 2A – Sectional 35 at Central Noble
Fremont vs. Whitko
LaVille vs. Fremont/Whitko
Prairie Heights vs. Central Noble
Westview vs. Bremen
Class 2A – Sectional 36 at Churubusco
Churubusco vs. South Adams
Blackford vs. Churubusco/South Adams
Bluffton vs. Eastside
Adams central vs. Woodlan
Class 2A – Sectional 37 at Northfield
Cass vs. Oak Hill
Southwood vs. Cass/Oak Hill
Northfield vs. Manchester
Northfield vs. Rochester Community
Class 3A – Sectional 21 at West Noble
West Noble vs. Lakeland
Fairfield vs. West Noble/Lakeland
Northwood vs. Wawasee
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Northwood/Wawasee
Class 3A – Sectional 22 at Concordia
Angola vs. Canterbury
Concordia vs. Angola/Canterbury
Garrett vs. Dwenger
New Haven vs. Leo
Class 3A – Sectional 23 at Norwell
Mississinewa vs. Norwell
Bellmont vs. Norwell/Mississinewa
Columbia City vs. Luers
Heritage vs. Columbia City/Luers