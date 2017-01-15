Fort Wayne men’s volleyball swept by Penn State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite high energy in the second and third sets, the Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team fell to the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 27-25) in the Gates Center on Saturday night (Jan. 14).

Fort Wayne (0-6) could not keep Kevin Gear and Matt Callaway from having stellar nights, as they hit .800 and .571 respectively. Penn State (2-2) as a squad finished with a .376 hitting percentage. The Mastodons held the Nittany Lions to .281 in the second set.

The Mastodons improved their hitting throughout the match, reaching .219 and .364 hitting clips in the second and third set respectively. Fort Wayne only committed three errors in the third set.

Graydon Schroeder hit 4 for 10 on the night, while not recording an error. He also recorded four blocks, which was a team-high. Richie Diedrich also improved on the attacking side as he hit .357, notching 6 kills on 14 attempts.

Pelegrin Vargas had 10 kills, enough to lead the Mastodons for the sixth match in a row. Vargas also led the ‘Dons in recording eight digs, a career-high.

Michael Keegan finished with 30 assists, his best outing in three-set matches this season.

The ‘Dons are back in action on Thursday (Jan. 19) when they visit Harvard to start a three-match road stretch. Fort Wayne also visits Sacred Heart and Alderson Broaddus on Friday and Sunday (Jan. 20 and 22).

