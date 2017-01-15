Fort Wayne drops first game of road trip to South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. – Despite 21 points from Bryson Scott, the Fort Wayne men’s basketball squad fell 66-63 at South Dakota on Saturday (Jan. 14) afternoon at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Mastodons held a 37-29 lead at the half thanks to a Scott 3-pointer at the first half buzzer. It was a 45-37 Mastodon lead with 13:38 remaining when the Coyotes came alive. They went on a 23-5 run over the next seven minutes to grab a 60-50 lead. South Dakota did much of their damage from the line in the stretch, going 8-of-11 from the charity stripe. However a trio of 3-pointers in the push also helped their cause. Meanwhile the ‘Dons went cold, going 2-of-12 during the seven minutes.

Despite being down 10 with four minutes remaining, Fort Wayne rallied in a big way. A 13-1 run followed as Mo Evans drained a three, Kason Harrell made two treys and Scott connected on two transition layups to put Fort Wayne up 63-61 with 1:59 on the clock. But the ‘Dons wouldn’t score another point. South Dakota’s Matt Mooney made an old fashion 3-point play with 57 seconds left to put the Coyotes up for good.

Mooney finished with 30 points for the Coyotes.

Evans had 19 for the Mastodons with five 3-pointers. John Konchar totaled nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The game featured 10 lead changes and seven ties.

Fort Wayne finished 35.5 percent (22-of-62) from the floor. South Dakota was 37.3 percent (19-of-51). The Coyotes made 20-of-30 free throws while Fort Wayne connected on 8-of-13.

Fort Wayne falls to 14-5 (3-2 Summit League). South Dakota improves to 13-8 (4-2 Summit League). The ‘Dons are back in action on Thursday (Jan. 19) at North Dakota State.