Blackburn Place home subject of second fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s northeast side Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called to 2904 Bankbarn Place around 7:40 p.m.

The first arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house. The fire extended into the attic before firefighters put out the flames.

The fire was under control in 17 minutes.

According to a fire department report, the home sustained moderate fire, smoke, and water damage.

No injuries were reported and fire officials said the home is vacant.

Fire officials confirmed to NewsChannel 15 this is the second fire at the home in two months. It’s in an are that has been subjected to several intentionally set fires – mainly at vacant homes.

NewsChannel 15 also learned the owner of the Blackbarn Place home also owns several houses in the Blackhawk neighborhood that suffered fires – also the subject of ongoing investigations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.