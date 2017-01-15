Financial professional talks post election market impact

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Edison Byzka, financial adviser from Hefty Wealth Partners in Auburn stopped by FirstNews Sunday to discuss the Trump administration’s impact on markets and individuals.

The markets have gone up and down since Trump’s election. Byzka said the it will be interesting how the first 100 days, but expects to see market volatility. He mentioned some sectors of the economy could be at risk, such as healthcare, energy and defense.

However, Byzka said the consumer looks really strong in 2017, with tax breaks and wage growth.

Ultimately, according to the Byzka, the market’s fate could all come to tweets.

“Individual tweets, which have been unprecedented for a presidential candidate to do, have more than derailed economies and have made companies switch their plans,” Byzka said.

For more information about Hefty Wealth Partners, visit their website.