1/14 High School Basketball Recap – Woodlan, Jay County win ACAC titles while Angola and Central Noble repeat as NECC champs

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – Champions were crowned in the ACAC and NECC annual tournament titles.

In the ACAC boys championship Woodlan rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Heritage 35-32 for their first ACAC tournament title since 2014. Tre’Von McCarter went on a tear for the Warriors scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter for nine on the night. Austin Fancher led Woodlan with 15 points. Aaron Hahn won the game’s M.V.P. Ryan Schane led the Patriots with 13 points in the losing effort.



In the ACAC girls championship game Jay County cruised to their third straight tournament title with a 59-37 win over Woodlan. Taylor Homan led the Patriots with 13 points and was named the game’s M.V.P. Woodlan’s Rain Hinton led all scorers with 14 points in the loss.

Over at Westview High School the Angola boys team held on to their NECC tournament title with a 61-59 overtime win over Fairfield. Braydon Hart forced the game into overtime with a buzzer-beating three to tie the game at 44. Hart along with Sam Bradley had 14 points for Angola. Luke Stephens 19 for Fairfield led all scorers in the game.

The girls NECC title stayed with Central Noble who beat rival West Noble 63-49. Sydney Freeman shined for Central Noble with 27 points.

In the Summit City Warsaw upset Snider in a 46-39 win at Kilmer Court. Malik Williams was limited to 15 points for Snider while Kyle Mangas led the Tigers with 25 points including the game-clincher.

Elsewhere in girls basketball Homestead picked up a huge win over Ohio’s top team in Div. 1 defeating Mason 53-47 and South Side picked up a 53-47 over defending 4A state champs Penn.

Here are other scores from the area:

BOYS BASKETBALL

BOYS: CANTERBURY 56 COLUMBIA CITY 51

BOYS: LUERS 74 BLACKHAWK 48

BOYS: NOBLESVILLE 54 NORTHROP 41

BOYS: WINAMAC 64 TIPPECANOE VALLEY 61

BOYS: ADAMS CENTRAL 48 BLUFFTON 47

BOYS: JAY COUNTY 54 SOUTHERN WELLS 40

BOYS: SB WASHINGTON 70 WAYNE 69 (2OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GIRLS: CARROLL 75 NORTH SIDE 29

GIRLS: COLUMBIA CITY 58 HUNTINGTON NORTH 42

GIRLS: CULVER ACADEMY 52 BLACKHAWK 47

GIRLS: EAST NOBLE 44 DEKALB 30

GIRLS: CONCORDIA 55 CANTEBRURY 35

GIRLS: LEO 60 NEW HAVEN 36

GIRLS: NORWELL 56 BELLMONT 47

GIRLS: TIPPECANOE VALLEY 47 ROCHESTER 24

GIRLS: WARSAW 34 GOSHEN 25

GIRLS: WHITKO 47 SOUTHWOOD 31

GIRLS: BLUFFTON 57 ADAMS CENTRAL 28

GIRLS: GERITAGE 41 SOUTHERN WELLS