Walk through woods offers opportunity to learn about trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As part of the Little River Wetland Project, people were invited to walk through the woods and learn about trees in a walk through the woods.

The event was held at the Eagle Marsh Preservation Saturday morning.

Guests learned how identify trees by the buds that were set months earlier, the tree’s bark, and the adaptations they make to living on a wetland. The walk began at the Eagle Marsh barn and then continued through the woods where guests explored parts of trees, and hiked the trails.

To learn more about the project, visit Little River Wetlands Project.

