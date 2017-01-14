Regal Cinemas to show classic Debbie Reynolds-starring musical “Singin’ in the Rain”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Regal Cinemas will be showing the Debbie Reynolds-starring classic 1952 musical film “Singin’ in the Rain,” in honor the late actress and the film’s 65th anniversary. The film was nominated for a two Oscars and numerous other awards, and is recognized as one of the most successful musicals ever made.

The film will show at Regal Cinemas across the country on Sunday, January 15 and Wednesday, January 18, with two showings each day, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.

Reynolds died of a stroke at the age of 84 only a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher died of cardiac arrest in late December.

For a full list of locations, and to purchase tickets, visit Regal Cinemas.