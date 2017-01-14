Philharmonic to host concerts featuring works of prolific composers, pop stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will host concerts featuring the works of the prolific composers, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Stravinsky, as well as cover songs by artists like Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Queen and Michael Jackson.

During “Mozart and Tchaikovsky” will feature perform three pieces from Mozart and one from Tchaikovsky.

During “Mozart and Stravinsky” another concert will feature two different pieces of Mozart’s and one from Stravinsky.

Meanwhile, Rock On! will feature three vocalists singing rock and pop hits on the 1970’s and 1980’s. Lakisha Jones from American Idol will perform as one of the vocalists.

The details of each concert are listed below:

Mozart and Tchaikovsky, Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Auer Performance Hall at the Rhinehart Music Center on IPFW’s campus.

Mozart and Stravinsky, Wednesday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the ArtsLab Black Box Theatre at the Arts United Center downtown and Sunday, January 22 at 2:30 p.m. in the Rhinehart Recital Hall at the Rhinehart Music Center.

Rock On!, Saturday January 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theatre.

To buy tickets for any of the shows, visit Fort Wayne Philharmonic.