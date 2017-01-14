Pence goes from outsider to Trump’s inside man in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Mike Pence came to Congress after the 2000 election, he was a conservative agitator who often bucked President George W. Bush’s agenda.

Seventeen years later, he’s the vice president-elect and Donald Trump’s inside man on Capitol Hill.

Pence spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana’s governor. Now, he’s visiting frequently with lawmakers and promising close coordination after Trump’s inauguration Friday.

Pence will have an office in the House as well as the traditional honorary office in the Senate.

Pence’s role takes on greater importance, given Trump’s ascension to the White House without any experience in elective office.

Trump has few long-standing political alliances in Congress and a strained relationship with the Republican establishment.