MLK-inspired event honors community leaders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were recognized for their leadership for high standing in the Fort Wayne community at a youth empowerment seminar inspired by the work of Martin Luther King Jr. The event aimed to arm young people with information that would help them succeed in life.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines hosted the event at McMillen Park Community Center on Saturday afternoon.

Filmmaker and activist Albert Jennings III received a leadership award for high standing within the community at the event. Jennings is producing a film titled “Sons of Barack” spoke about the film and encourage the youth that Councilman Hines works with. All the funds for the film were raised in Fort Wayne. The film tells the story of what is possible with the first African American president and features children from Fort Wayne.

“He wanted me here as an example of what they could become,” Jennings said.

Aspiring politician Justin Freeman also received a leadership award. Freeman said President Obama’s historic win meant a lot to him.

“Barack Obama showed us we can be whoever we want to be,” Freeman said.

The event also had other guest speakers to provide positive examples and teach necessary skills to the young attendees.

