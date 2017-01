FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets began a busy weekend with a 2-1 loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night.

Brady Vail scored the Komets lone goal to cut Tulsa’s lead to one goal in the second period but the Komets could not muster up anymore offense against the Oilers.

The Komets hit the road to take on Quad City Saturday night. They return home Sunday to host the Fuel.