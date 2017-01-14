Homeland Security suggests items to include in a power outage preparedness kit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the potential for weekend freezing rain, ice and other weather conditions that can cause power outages, the Department of Homeland Security offered suggestions on what to include in a winter weather preparedness kit.
Essential items for a winter weather preparedness kit may include the following.
- Food and water for three days (one gallon of water per person, per day)
- Battery operated or hand crank all hazard radio
- Flashlight
- Extra batteries for radio and flashlight
- Extra clothing, warm blankets, sleeping bags for insulation
- Special items (baby formula, insulin, medications)
For safe driving tips, go to http://in.gov/isp/3253.htm.
To check road and traffic conditions, go to http://indot.carsprogram.org.
For more winter weather preparedness information, visit GetPrepared.in.gov.