Homeland Security suggests items to include in a power outage preparedness kit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the potential for weekend freezing rain, ice and other weather conditions that can cause power outages, the Department of Homeland Security offered suggestions on what to include in a winter weather preparedness kit.

Essential items for a winter weather preparedness kit may include the following.

Food and water for three days (one gallon of water per person, per day)

Battery operated or hand crank all hazard radio

Flashlight

Extra batteries for radio and flashlight

Extra clothing, warm blankets, sleeping bags for insulation

Special items (baby formula, insulin, medications)

For safe driving tips, go to http://in.gov/isp/3253.htm.

To check road and traffic conditions, go to http://indot.carsprogram.org.

For more winter weather preparedness information, visit GetPrepared.in.gov.