Homeland Security reminds Hoosiers what to do if power goes out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the potential for weekend freezing rain, ice and other weather conditions that can cause power outages, the Department of Homeland Security wants to remind Indiana residents how to be prepared by developing a power outage plan and knowing how to take action.

The department suggested the following on how develop your own plan should you lose power.

Look up electric utility’s outage reporting phone number and add it to their cell phone contact list.

Identify the most insulated and interior room available and gather warm blankets, sleeping bags and layers to help family members stay warm.

Only use wood-burning and gas-powered fireplaces if they have been properly inspected and in working order. Do not use a cook stove, oven, grill, etc., as a source to heat a home.

Rooms can be further insulated with blankets or other barrier materials over windows.

Ensure that items in preparedness kits for the home and especially for cars are up to date.

Gather medications and other needed items in case power goes out.

Know how to determine if it is safe to travel and know where to go should the power go out.

Should the power go out, the department offered the following reminders.

Notify the electric utility right away.

Gather everyone in the most insulated and interior room available.

Turn out and unplug most electronic devices to avoid a power surge. Leave one light on to know when the power has been restored.

Check travel conditions before determining if evacuation is necessary. If leaving the home, take medications and other must-need items, along with extra clothing.

Consider taking the time to check on neighbors, especially those with medical conditions.

Monitor weather conditions and updates on a charged cellphone.

For safe driving tips, go to http://in.gov/isp/3253.htm.

To check road and traffic conditions, go to http://indot.carsprogram.org.

For more winter weather preparedness information, visit GetPrepared.in.gov.