Fort Wayne men’s volleyball falls in five sets in home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite career-highs from Pelegrin Vargas, Colton Stone and Jack Carlson, the Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team fell to Saint Francis (Pa.) 3-2 (25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12) at the Gates Center.

Despite falling in the first set, the ‘Dons (0-5) jumped out to a 9-6 lead in the second set. Fort Wayne trailed 16-15, but charged back with a 9-7 run to take the second set. Vargas finished off the set with one of his 15 kills.

The ‘Dons fell in the third set, despite holding a 22-22 tie before the Red Flash (3-2) finished on a 3-0 run.

The fourth set went the way of Fort Wayne, as the ‘Dons overcame Saint Francis clawing back. There were seven ties in the fourth set.

The Red Flash took set five with a 7-3 run to end the match, despite high energy in the Gates Center.

The Mastodons drop to 0-5, while the Red Flash improve to 3-2.

In Carlson’s reunion with his former squad, he led the Mastodons with a career-high 11 digs. Stone and Vargas led the ‘Dons with 15 kills each, both career-highs. Michael Keegan recorded 40 assists, which tied his season-high. Graydon Schroeder and Alex Dickmann led Fort Wayne with five blocks each. Dickmann also chipped in nine kills.

The Mastodons hit .246, good for their best clip of the young season.

The Mastodons are back in action on Saturday (Jan. 14) at home against Penn State at 7 p.m. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 3-1 loss to Ball State.

