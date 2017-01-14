1/13 Highlight Zone – Snider takes control of SAC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Louisville recruit Malik Williams scored 27 points and snagged 17 rebounds as Snider beat Homestead 68-59 in overtime to take sole possession of the SAC title chase with a 4-0 league record.

Keondre Brown added 23 points for Snider. Brandon Durnell had 20 points for Homestead, who falls to 3-1 in SAC play.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watched Keion Brooks Jr pour in 23 points at By Hey Arena as the sophomore led 4A no. 4 North Side over Northrop 71-60. The Legends improve to 3-1 in SAC action while Northrop falls to 0-4.

Carroll – who came in tied atop the SAC standings with Snider and Homestead – fell for the first time in league play in a 72-64 loss at Bishop Luers. Jalen Causey led the Knights with 19 points while J.J. Foster Jr. added 17 as the Knights improve to 3-1 in SAC action. Carroll was paced by Jacob Redding with 15 points and Riley Perlich with 12.

At Wayne High School sophomore Craig Young tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Generals outlasted Bishop Dwenger 50-49 in overtime. Shaquan Sanders added nine points and 11 rebounds for Wayne, as the Generals are now 1-3 in the SAC. Bishop Dwenger falls to 1-3 in conference with the loss.

Fans at Don Reichert Gymnasium saw the SAC’s top scoring team tally 67 points – six below their average of 73 – in a 67-58 win over Concordia. Trejean Didier led the Archers with 22 points while Courtney Shorter added 17 as South is now 2-2 in SAC play. Adam Gottschalk and Larson Ashford each had 12 for Concordia who falls to 0-4 in SAC play.

In SAC girls action Homestead all but locked up the conference title with a 73-59 win against Snider at Kilmer Court. Karissa McLaughlin tallied 22 points as the Spartans improve to 7-0 in SAC play. Snider falls to 4-3 in conference with the loss.

In another key SAC game South Side upset Concordia 50-45 behind 14 points from Mikeba Jones and nine from Darshana Nathan. Sylare Starks led Concordia with 16 points while Shania Kelly added 15. South Side improves to 5-2 in conference while Concordia falls to 5-2 as well.

Carroll’s Kelli Damman hit the go-ahead three with 25 seconds left helped the Chargers to a 62-59 win at Bishop Luers. Becca Villanueva added 10 points for Carroll, who improves to 4-2 in league play. Taylor Bradley and Lydia Reimbold each scored 18 as Luers drops to 1-6 in conference.

Northrop moved to 5-2 in conference thanks to a 71-33 win at North Side. Arielle Thatcher netted 21 points to lead Northrop while fellow Bruins Breanna Douglas (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Alicia Tiney-Williams (12 points, 12 rebounds) each tallied double-doubles. Laquisha Ruth scored seven to pace the Legends.

Junior Ellen Ross scored 25 points as Bishop Dwenger earned a road win at Wayne, 54-28. Jayda Smith added 10 for the Saints. Dwenger is now 2-5 in conference while Wayne is 0-7.

Both Columbia City and Huntington North came into the night undefeated in Northeast 8 play but only the Vikings would leave that way thanks to a 63-51 win at Bob Straight Court. Hunter Hollowell led the Vikings with 21 points while Sam Daugherty netted 19. Valparaiso University signee Parker Hazen led the Eagles with 17 points.

New Haven also remained unbeaten in NE8 play with a 64-49 road win at Leo. James Garnder tallied 15 points for New Haven while Leo was led by Ignacio Martinez-Pardo with 10 points.

With a 65-40 win over Bellmont the Norwell Knights kept pace with New Haven and Huntington North atop the SAC. The Knights improve to 8-4 overall and 3-0 in conference while Bellmont falls to 2-10 and 0-3.

In the boys ACAC semifinals at Southern Wells the host Raiders fell to Woodlan 64-43. Austin Fancher led the Warriors with 16 points while Aaron Hahn added 14. The Warriors will now face Heritage in the ACAC title game at 6 p.m. Saturday at South Adams.

In ACAC girls semifinal play in Poneto it was Woodlan besting Southern Wells 66-37. The Warriors advance to face Jay County in the ACAC title game at 8 p.m. Saturday in Berne.

In NECC boys tournament action Angola edged Lakeland 38-35 and Fairfield downed Central Noble 70-57. The Hornets and the Falcons will square off at Westview for the ACAC title at 8 p.m. tomorrow.

As for the NECC girls title game at 6 p.m. at Westview it’ll be Central Noble facing West Noble. The Cougars defeated Fairfield 50-36 on Friday while the Chargers cruised against Lakeland 70-31.