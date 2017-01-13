Young’s double-double not enough to lead Fort Wayne past Denver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – De’Jour Young earned her first career double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, but it was not enough as the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to Denver 78-72.

Young’s 20 points led the Mastodons while finishing with a career- and game-high 11 boards and a game-high five assists. Rachel Rinehart nearly had a double-double of her own with 13 points and nine rebounds. Zaria Atkins finished with 16 points and dishing out four assists.

Down early, the ‘Dons used a 10-3 run midway through the first quarter to lead 12-9. A 6-0 advantage by Denver had them in front after the first quarter 22-20. The Mastodons pushed back in the second with a 9-3 advantage to take a five-point lead. Fort Wayne closed out the half scoring six of the final eight points to lead 40-35.

The two sides put up a defensive battle in the third quarter as they combined to allow 20 points. The Pioneers ended the third and began the fourth with 12 straight points as the ‘Dons trailed 52-47 with 8:47 to play in the game. Atkins hit a layup with 4:18 left pull Fort Wayne within three, but was unable to close the gap down the stretch.

For the night, the Mastodons connected on 26-of-62 (41.9%) from the field, 5-of-11 (45.5%) on three-point attempts and 15-of-20 (75%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to action when it travels to South Dakota for an 8 p.m. ET game on Wednesday, January 18.