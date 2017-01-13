Reward now $6,500 for information in whooping crane death

LYONS, Ind. (AP) — The reward has gone up for information after conservation officers say a whooping crane that scientists were tracking was found fatally shot in west-central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday afternoon that the reward now stands at $6,500. Indiana conservation officers say they’ve partnered with groups including the International Crane Foundation. The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction previously was $2,500.

Remains of the 5-year-old female crane were found Jan. 3 along Indiana 67 near the Goose Pond State Fish and Wildlife Area, 50 miles west of Bloomington. Authorities have said it appears the endangered species was killed with a high-powered rifle.

Officials say the carcass has been sent to a federal laboratory in Oregon for further testing.

State and federal officials are investigating.

