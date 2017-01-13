Restoration to water-damaged courthouse to begin

The interior of the Allen County Courthouse.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A major repair and restoration project is set to begin inside the Allen County Courthouse.

Crews will begin Monday an 8-week project to repair the water damaged murals in the rotunda dome of the courthouse. Crews will also clean, restore and reinforce the stain glass in the dome.

The $348,000 project should be fully complete by mid-May; the mural end should take 8 weeks and the stain glass end should take four months, courthouse officials said.

The area sustained water damage from a leak in the courthouse attic. Water damage to the building’s pendentive arches was found during a photo shoot inside the courthouse, officials said.

The courthouse will remain open during the projects. Signs will be posted to direct visitors around the three-story scaffolding.

