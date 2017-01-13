Rep. Banks to hold open house at Fort Wayne office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) United States Congressman Jim Banks will hold an open house at his Fort Wayne office to meet and talk with constituents.

The open house will be held Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at Banks’ office in the Federal Building at 1300 S. Harrison St. in downtown Fort Wayne. The event will be held in Office 3105.

Banks’ office said constituents will “have the chance to meet and talk with Congressman Banks” at the event.

Banks is a freshman representative. He defeated Democratic Tommy Schrader in the November election. He replaced former Congressman Marlin Stutzman, who was defeated in Indiana’s Senate primary.