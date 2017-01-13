Ohio hunters take nearly 16,000 deer in muzzleloader season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says hunters took nearly 16,000 deer during Ohio’s four-day muzzleloader season this month.

The Department of Natural Resources says over 15,800 deer were checked from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10. That’s about 3,300 more than during the comparable season last year.

Hunters harvested more than 9,200 deer during the state’s two-day gun season last month. Archery season for Ohio deer hunters is open until Feb. 5.

State officials say the state tries to manage deer to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities and minimizes conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.