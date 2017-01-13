Mizpah Shrine Circus to return for 71st year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) At the Shrine Circus, it’s three rings of fun – for the 71st year.

The 71st annual Mizpah Shrine Circus will be held Jan. 26-29 at the Memorial Coliseum, with seven performances.

The Shrine Circus will feature white and gold tigers, Tulga the Mongolian Strong Man, horsemanship by Erika Zerbini, the popular Tarzan Zerbini elephants, the thrilling Wheel of Death, the Flying Trapeze, a human cannonball and the clowns – each in or above the famed three rings of fun.

In addition to the circus, pony and elephant rides will be available at the Circus Fair, where fans can view animals up close.

“Year after year, this fun family friendly event brings you smiles and excitement with our riveting show featuring exotic animals, hilarious clowns and many other talented performers and attractions,” the Shrine Circus wrote in a press release.

Show times are:

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at the Shrine Circus office at 1015 Memorial Way, the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office or online at www.MizpahShrineCircus.com.