Jason Aldean to perform in Fort Wayne

Jason Aldean, poses in the press room with the award for entertainer of the year at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Country music star Jason Aldean will perform in concert in April at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Chris Young and Kane Brown are also set to perform.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online on Ticketmaster.com, at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.

The show is set for Friday, April 28.

Aldean has released seven albums, most recently They Don’t Know, and he’s the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year according to his biography on jasonaldean.com.

