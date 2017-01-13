Jason Aldean to perform in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Country music star Jason Aldean will perform in concert in April at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Chris Young and Kane Brown are also set to perform.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online on Ticketmaster.com, at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.

The show is set for Friday, April 28.

Aldean has released seven albums, most recently They Don’t Know, and he’s the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year according to his biography on jasonaldean.com.