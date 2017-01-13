IPFW staff, students ready for Helmke Library unveiling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After months of construction and millions of dollars spent, the staff at IPFW is getting ready to unveil the renovated Helmke Library.

NewsChannel 15 got a look inside the library Friday before the ribbon cutting. The ceremony is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

A self-guided tour is set up for students and guests. The tour features 16 stops, which point out the new and/or improved spots in the building.

New service desks have been built to serve students, several rooms area available for study groups and presentations and walls will serve as multi-media and art displays.

Students will have plenty of options of places to sit and work with new furniture and technology outlets.

Other improvements include improvements to the HVAC, fire-supression and electrical systems. The building also has ADA accessibility improvements.

The project’s funding was approved by the Indiana State Legislature. The library’s endowment also helped covered the cost.

The building is located on the IPFW campus, between the Liberal Arts building and Walb Student Union.