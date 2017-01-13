IPFW staff, students ready for Helmke Library unveiling

The main desk welcomes students and guests to the Helmke Library.
Decorations hang above the staircase connecting the first and second floor.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After months of construction and millions of dollars spent, the staff at IPFW is getting ready to unveil the renovated Helmke Library.

NewsChannel 15 got a look inside the library Friday before the ribbon cutting. The ceremony is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

A self-guided tour is set up for students and guests. The tour features 16 stops, which point out the new and/or improved spots in the building.

New service desks have been built to serve students, several rooms area available for study groups and presentations and walls will serve as multi-media and art displays.

New monitors are scattered around the library.
Students will have plenty of options of places to sit and work with new furniture and technology outlets.

Other improvements include improvements to the HVAC, fire-supression and electrical systems. The building also has ADA accessibility improvements.

The project’s funding was approved by the Indiana State Legislature. The library’s endowment also helped covered the cost.

New outlets are available for students to use on tables on the library's third floor.
The building is located on the IPFW campus, between the Liberal Arts building and Walb Student Union.

Students have several furniture options to use, move and gather around.
