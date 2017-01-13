Garrett basketball coach suspended after arrest

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) Garrett High School has suspended its head boys basketball coach after he was reportedly arrested in Indianapolis over the weekend.

Seth Coffing, 37, faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors and all as a result of a Saturday night incident within Marion County, according to KPC News. Coffing had coached his Garrett team in a game against Central Noble at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis hours beforehand.

Details on the incident weren’t immediately available.

KPC News reported that Coffing was placed on administrative suspension by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District. A spokesperson for the district told the newspaper that it would not elaborate on the suspension but said it was “not directly related to the education process of our students.”

Coffing is in his second year as coach of the Railroaders. Assistant coach Matt DeWitt has been named the interim boys basketball coach, according to KPC News.

Garrett (4-9) plays at New Haven on Tuesday night.