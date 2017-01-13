Fort Wayne 8th grader picked to perform at Carnegie Hall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice.

A local student learned that lesson and will perform at the famed New York City concert venue.

Jakob Tomlinson, an 8th grade student at Fort Wayne’s St. John the Baptist School, will perform with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall on May 1.

Tomlinson was selected to attend “Camp Broadway,” a series of intensive workshops for 60 young artists lead by accomplished Broadway performers and instructors. The young artists will then perform with The New York Pops.

Tomlinson trained with Fort Wayne Youtheatre and takes voice, musical theatre and dance lessons at Triple Threat Performing Arts Academy. He is a member of both the Senior Dance Company as well as the Musical Theatre Company.

“Jakob is an extraordinary student who has completely immersed himself in musical theatre training,” said Triple Threat’s Executive and Artistic Director Andy Plank. “His maturity and ambitious approach to learning will undoubtedly help him go far. We are so proud!”