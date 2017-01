FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia’s Sylare Starks and Homestead’s Brandon Durnell proudly showed off their new swag after being honored as Fill It Up All-Stars on the Highlight Zone on January 6th.

Sylare Starks finished with 25 points in Concordia’s 74-29 win over Bishop Luers.

Brandon Durnell had 32 points with 9 rebounds as Homestead stayed undefeated in SAC play with a 70-57 win over South Side

Learn who will be our next Fill It Up All-Stars Friday night on the Highlight Zone!