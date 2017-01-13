3 people arrested; drugs, weapons recovered in narcotics search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested three people after serving a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation that also resulted in the recovery of weapons, almost a pound of marijuana, over a quarter pound of cocaine, 2.9 grams of heroin, assorted prescription pills and $3,800 in cash, according to a press release from Fort Wayne Sgt. Mark Brooks.
Officers arrested Jermard Lewis, Alyssa Hartman, 20 and Nikki Croteau, 29, on the scene at a home in the 5500 block of Le Steele Boulevard.
The estimated value of the drugs is over $16,000. Weapons that were recovered included two handguns and a shotgun. One of the handguns had been reported stolen in another part of the state, according to the press release.
Lewis, Hartman and Croteau each face charges, listed below.
Jermard Lewis
- Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
- Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts)
- Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts)
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Receiving stolen property
- Possession of marijuana
- Maintaining a common nuisance
Alyssa Harman
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of paraphernalia
Nikki Croteau
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division was assisted on the scene by the Emergency Services Team (EST).