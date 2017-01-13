3 people arrested; drugs, weapons recovered in narcotics search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested three people after serving a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation that also resulted in the recovery of weapons, almost a pound of marijuana, over a quarter pound of cocaine, 2.9 grams of heroin, assorted prescription pills and $3,800 in cash, according to a press release from Fort Wayne Sgt. Mark Brooks.

Officers arrested Jermard Lewis, Alyssa Hartman, 20 and Nikki Croteau, 29, on the scene at a home in the 5500 block of Le Steele Boulevard.

The estimated value of the drugs is over $16,000. Weapons that were recovered included two handguns and a shotgun. One of the handguns had been reported stolen in another part of the state, according to the press release.

Lewis, Hartman and Croteau each face charges, listed below.

Jermard Lewis

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts)

Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts)

Possession of paraphernalia

Receiving stolen property

Possession of marijuana

Maintaining a common nuisance

Alyssa Harman

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Nikki Croteau

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division was assisted on the scene by the Emergency Services Team (EST).