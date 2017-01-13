1/12 High School Basketball Recap

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – Whtiko and Leo picked up key wins in girls basketball action on Thursday night.
2A No. 1 Whitko defeated Norwell 54-42.
Huntington North stayed unbeaten in the Northeast 8 with a 51-46 win over Leo.
Here are other scores from the area:
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL – NECC TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION GAMES
BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 72 GARRETT 56
BOYS: ASTSIDE 59 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 44
BOYS: WESTVIEW 53 HAMILTON 31
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL – NECC TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION GAMES
GIRLS: EASTSIDE 53 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 19
GIRLS: GARRETT 41 CHURUBUSCO 27
GIRLS: WESTVIW 62 HAMILTON 23
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS: NORTHFIELD 45 MISSISSINEWA 36