1/12 High School Basketball Recap

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – Whtiko and Leo picked up key wins in girls basketball action on Thursday night.

2A No. 1 Whitko defeated Norwell 54-42.

Huntington North stayed unbeaten in the Northeast 8 with a 51-46 win over Leo.

Here are other scores from the area:

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL – NECC TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION GAMES
BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 72 GARRETT 56
BOYS: ASTSIDE 59 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 44
BOYS: WESTVIEW 53 HAMILTON 31
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL – NECC TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION GAMES
GIRLS: EASTSIDE 53 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 19
GIRLS: GARRETT 41 CHURUBUSCO 27
GIRLS: WESTVIW 62 HAMILTON 23
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS: NORTHFIELD 45 MISSISSINEWA 36

