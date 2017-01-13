1/12 High School Basketball Recap

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – Whtiko and Leo picked up key wins in girls basketball action on Thursday night.

2A No. 1 Whitko defeated Norwell 54-42.

Huntington North stayed unbeaten in the Northeast 8 with a 51-46 win over Leo.

Here are other scores from the area:

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL – NECC TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION GAMES

BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 72 GARRETT 56

BOYS: ASTSIDE 59 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 44

BOYS: WESTVIEW 53 HAMILTON 31

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL – NECC TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION GAMES

GIRLS: EASTSIDE 53 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 19

GIRLS: GARRETT 41 CHURUBUSCO 27

GIRLS: WESTVIW 62 HAMILTON 23

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: NORTHFIELD 45 MISSISSINEWA 36