USF sets program record for threes in rivalry win at Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis drained a program record 17 three-pointers on Wednesday night to defeat Huntington University 88-59 at Platt Arena.

USF’s previous best was 15 threes against Taylor University of Fort Wayne on January 11, 2004.

Kara Gerka led USF with 24 points while Lauren McBryar netted 21 and Savannah Buck 15.

Huntington was led by Brooke Saylor with 17 points and Allyson Trout with 12 points.

USF has now won five games in a row to improve to 10-9 overall and 5-2 in Crossroads League play.

Huntington falls to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in conference.