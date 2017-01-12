Report indicates over 90% of high school students graduated in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Education released the 2016 state high school graduation rate report Thursday.

In 2016, the overall general education graduation rate was 93.46%. The special education graduation rate was 72.08%, according to the 2016 Graduation Rate Data report.

Indiana’s waiver graduation rate was 89.07%, an increase from 2015’s waiver graduation rate of 88.89%, the report said. Indiana schools are allowed to give waivers to students who fail “end-of-course assessments” that all students technically must pass in order to graduate. Students receiving waivers can still earn their diplomas even if they don’t pass year-end exams in math and English before they finish school, according to StateImpact Indiana.

Indiana’s non-waiver graduation rate for 2016 was 82.36%, a slight decrease from 2015’s non-waiver graduation rate of 82.83%.

To view the full graduation rate data report, visit the Indiana Department of Education.