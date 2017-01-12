Purdue student dead in dorm; foul play not suspected

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Purdue University student whose body was discovered during a fire drill.

The Tippecanoe County coroner says foul play is not suspected. The young man was found Tuesday night in a locked room at Hillenbrand Hall. Resident assistants were checking rooms to ensure students were participating in the fire drill. The Lafayette Journal and Courier (http://on.jconline.com/2joJXuu ) says an autopsy has been completed, but the student’s name and other details haven’t been released. ___ Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com

