Polar Plunge promotes “Freezin’ for a Reason”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana and Special Olympics Allen County is set to take place February 11 at Metea County Park.

The Polar Plunge is fun, safe, and simple—to be a Plunger all one has to do is register online, raise a minimum of $75 in pledges, and show up at the park located at 8401 Union Chapel Rd., northeast Fort Wayne, near Leo-Cedarville between 8 am-10 am where they’ll prepare to take a quick dip in the ice-cold lake water. Following the Plunge, participants and spectators are invited to join the After Splash Bash in the Metea Park Nature Center to socialize and enjoy food and beverages.

Special Olympics is encouraging as many businesses and schools as possible to get involved by putting together teams of Plungers or by nominating one lucky person to serve as their Plunge representative and helping them raise funds. Prizes are awarded for fundraising levels met and door prizes will be drawn at the After Splash Bash. The event will be emceed by NewsChannel 15 Meteorologist Rob Lydick.

The event helps raise funds for state and local Special Olympics programs and generates awareness of the power of Special Olympics, which allows children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live active lives through socialization, exercise, and friendly competition. Currently there are over 12,000 athletes that participate in at least one sport through Special Olympics in the state. In past years the Polar Plunge has had over 100 Plungers locally and nearly 3,000 statewide who raised nearly $30,000 locally and nearly $700,000 statewide to support these athletes.

For more information, please contact Julie Burkholder at jburkholder@soindiana.org or 260-466-1528 or online by visiting www.soindiana.org. Special Olympics is also seeking door prize donations, in-kind sponsors, and event volunteers.