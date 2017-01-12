Insurance Co. CEO: Coverage won’t be affected this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are a lot of uncertainties right now about the future of the Affordable Care Act. What is certain, the republican majority in Congress is determined to repeal and replace the law.

“The insurance industry hates uncertainty,” Physicians Health Plan President and CEO Michael Cahill said.

However, how will it be replaced? That’s still uncertain.

“Tell me what’s going to be repealed and tell me what’s it going to be replaced with,” Cahill said.

President-Elect Donald Trump said the law will be repealed and replaced simultaneously, and it will happen soon. A repeal could come as early as next month. Early Thursday morning the U.S. Senate approved budget provisions that will allow for a full repeal. The House will likely vote on it on Friday.

Among all the uncertainty, Cahill is certain your insurance won’t be affected this year.

“I think number one for 2017, if I’m in the Marketplace, don’t worry about 2017,” Cahill said. “Nothing that goes on this year in Congress will affect your coverage in 2017.”

After that Cahill recommends talking to an insurance broker or your insurance company for guidance.

PHP left the ACA Marketplace in August for different reasons including never receiving subsidies laid out in the law.

“Congress decided not to fund those subsidies,” Cahill said. “PHP from 2014 to 2016 is owned $11 million.”

The uncertainty is what made PHP leave, but did the threat of repeal and replace during Donald Trumps campaign add to that uncertainty? Cahill said it wasn’t a reason at all for the decision to leave the Marketplace.

“Insurance companies have to make their decision from about May to August 1,” Cahill said. “I like most people were surprised by the election results.”

Rookie Senator Todd Young (R-IN) voted for the budge proposal Thursday. In a statement he said:

“This resolution was a great first step towards building a better health care system and giving Hoosier families access to truly affordable healthcare that they have long sought.”

Young’s office said there would be no immediate changes in insurance plans.

Democratic Senator from Indiana Joe Donnelly voted against the proposal. His office released this statement:

“Repealing the health care law, with no plan for how to replace it, will create chaos in the insurance marketplace, cause premiums to rise, and take coverage away from Hoosiers and Americans across the country. It also threatens the coverage of Hoosiers with pre-existing conditions and our friends and neighbors using the HIP 2.0 program established by Vice President-elect Pence. I am confident that we can make progress if we work together to improve the law rather than pursuing a misguided effort to take health care coverage away from Hoosiers and Americans.”