Indiana meth lab busts down 35% in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police statistics indicate a 35 percent decline in statewide meth lab seizures in 2016, according to State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn).

Indiana State Police reported 943 meth lab busts occurred in Indiana, representing a 35 percent drop from the 1,452 incidents in 2015. In addition, the number of children removed from meth lab environments went down nearly half from the 291 cases in 2015.

Over the past two years, child removals from Indiana meth labs declined more than 57 percent. Meth labs can easily catch fire and leave behind toxic contamination, causing costly injuries to first responders and meth cooks, while endangering innocent children and neighbors, according to a press release from Ben Smaltz.

The state had led the nation in meth lab incidents over the past three years, prompting Smaltz to join a coalition of lawmakers, organizations and concerned Indiana residents to pass a new law, making it harder for people to make meth. The law went into effect on July 1 on 2016.

Smaltz said the new law makes purchasing large amounts of pseudoephedrine, a common decongestant as well as a key ingredient to manufacture meth, more difficult for meth cooks to obtain. The law also empowers local pharmacists to ensure law-abiding consumers maintain legitimate access to cold medications, according to the press release.