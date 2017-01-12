Husband: Woman killed is a veteran, wife, and mother

Related Coverage Coroner: Woman found shot to death in alley identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-A grieving husband is looking for answers after his wife Stephania Bartlett, 30, was shot to death in an alley near Sherman boulevard Wednesday night.

“Stephania was a wonderful woman,” Jeff Bartlett said. “Great mother. Great soldier.”

Stephania’s passion was helping others so the decision to serve in the U.S. Army was a no brainier. And as Jeffery explains serving in the military had some other benefits, too.

“Well she said she always liked a man in uniform,” he said. “I joked with her and said ‘well you’re in the right service for that.'”

Jeffery was also in the Army which is how they met in 2009. Jeff said at the time neither of them were looking for a relationship, but as fate would have it their friendship evolved into a relationship then a promise of forever.

“We got married in March of 2011,” said Jeff. “Which was one of the happiest days of my life.”

Just a couple months shy of their 6th wedding anniversary Stephania’s life was taken. According to police the wife and mother of two was found shot to death in an alley near Sherman Boulevard.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “I’m struggling right now with trying to break the news to our children… our 6-year-old and our 4-year-old. I just don’t know how. I just don’t have the strength right now to do it.”

Jeff said he doesn’t know why Stephania was in that alley or the circumstances that led up to the shooting. But her death has left a void in their family that can never be replaced.

“You know whoever did this,” he said. “You’ve left 6 and a 4-year-old without their mother.”