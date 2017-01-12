Heavy rains leave roadways under high water

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Heavy rains have left several area roadways under high water and the city is urging residents to do their part to limit the issues.

Prior to Thursday, Fort Wayne saw 1.58 inches water, with less than 0.05 inches attributed to snow, according to the NewsChannel 15 weather team. By 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the city added 0.49 inches on top of that, adding to what already has been the third wettest start to January ever.

It’s resulted in some traffic woes.

Sherman Boulevard just south of High Street had high water that slowed traffic early Thursday. High water was also reported in the 2700 block of Fairfield Avenue, just south of West Pontiac Street near the Boys and Girls Club.

No roadways were officially closed to traffic, according to City Dispatch.

City Public Works head Frank Suarez told NewsChannel 15 that one viaduct had been closed but had reopened by 10:30 a.m.

Suarez urged residents to clear sewer drains in front of their homes of debris like leaves and sticks to help avoid flooded roadways.

You can follow the weather with NewsChannel 15’s Live Doppler 15 Fury Radar here, and check the forecast here.