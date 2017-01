FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

Officers were called to the Phil’s One Stop Marathon, 1810 West Coliseum Boulevard, around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.

It’s unclear if the suspect got away with anything.

The suspect was wearing a surgical mask during the robbery and left in the vehicle.

Police were not able to provide immediate details.

The incident is under investigation.