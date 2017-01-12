Ford: Worker dies after fall from Michigan factory crane

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says a 55-year-old contract worker has died after falling from a crane at a Detroit-area plant.
The fall at Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant happened Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Medical Examiner said Thursday that Ricky Mcintosh died at a hospital from multiple injuries, and his death was ruled accidental.
Ford says in a statement it’s cooperating with investigators and the “safety and security of everyone in our plants is our highest priority.”
WWJ-AM reports the man fell about 50 feet.
Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration spokeswoman Tanya Baker told The Detroit News it sent a compliance officer to the plant and opened an investigation that could take weeks or months.
