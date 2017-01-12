Federal publisher to call Indiana residents ‘Hoosiers’ rather than ‘Indianans’

WASHINGTON (WANE) U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young of Indiana have joined forces in a non-partisan effort to champion a change in the federal government’s official printing office that redesignates Indiana residents from “Indianans” to “Hoosiers.”

Last year, Donnelly and former Sen. Dan Coats, along with then-Representative Young, sent a letter to the chairman of the Government Publishing Office’s Style Board, Michael Abramson, requesting the change. The lawmakers argued that Indiana residents are not “Indianans” but rather “Hoosiers” and should be recognized as such.

Now, they will be.

“We aren’t achieving world peace here, but it’s nice to be recognized by the federal government as Hoosiers,” said Young. “It’s not just a classic movie. It’s not just the nickname for IU athletics. It’s who we are.”

Added Donnelly: “I’m pleased the federal government has granted our request and will now call us what we call ourselves: Hoosiers. This is a welcome and long overdue change.”

The Government Publishing Office produces, publishes, distributes, and preserves information, products, and services in print and digital formats for all three branches of the federal government and handles official publications of Congress, the White House, and other federal agencies.