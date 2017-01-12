Caleb Swanigan named to Wooden Award Top 25 list

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – National Player of the Year and All-American candidate Caleb Swanigan has been named one-of-25 individuals to the midseason watch list for the Wooden Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate basketball player.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious individual honor, based on their performances during the first half of the 2016-17 season.

A four-time recipient of Big Ten Player of the Week honors, Swanigan is considered one of the leaders for the award.

He has recorded a double-double in eight straight games, the longest streak for a Purdue player in over 50 years (since the 1965-66 season) and has a nation’s-best 14 double-doubles on the season. For the year, he is averaging 18.3 points, an NCAA-leading 12.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. He is shooting 55.4 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from 3-point range and 77.6 percent from the free throw line.

He has tallied four 20-20 games this year, while the rest of the country has four combined. His four 20-20 games are the second most for a player in the last 20 years and he is on pace to be one-of-three players since 1993-94 to average 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in a season. In addition, he is one-of-four players nationally to shoot at least 55.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from the free throw line and 75.0 percent from the free throw line while averaging at least 10.0 points per game.

Swanigan and the 17th-ranked Boilermakers will face Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m., ET, in Iowa City, Iowa. The contest will be televised by the Big Ten Network.