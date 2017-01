WESTFIELD, Ind. (WANE) — Police are trying to find a Westfield man who disappeared and is believed to be in danger.

73-year-old Phillip Gangwer as last seen Wednesday morning at around 10:45 a.m. wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

He’s believed to be driving a red 2016 Jeep Compass with Indiana plates HN895.

If anyone has any information on where he might be, call the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300.