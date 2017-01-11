Shooting victim pronounced dead at scene

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating an apparent shooting after a woman was found in critical condition Wednesday night. She has since been pronounced dead.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Sherman Boulevard just before 9:20 p.m. after someone reported that a person was unconscious near a gas station on the corner of Sherman & Margaret. Numerous people said they heard gunshots in the area.

A NewsChannel 15 crew on the scene said nearly a dozen FWPD cruisers and an ambulance were there. The body was on the ground next to an RV.

Police said they don’t have any witnesses or suspects.