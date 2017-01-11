Shawn Szydlowski heading to AHL’s Cleveland Monsters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that forward Shawn Szydlowski has signed an AHL professional tryout contract with the Cleveland Monsters. His most recent call-ups to the AHL were in 2014-15 when he served brief stints with Binghamton, Lake Erie and Norfolk. Szydlowski made his pro debut in the AHL with Portland appearing in two games during 2010-11 before skating 53 games with Rochester in 2011-12.

Szydlowski is skating his fourth straight season with Fort Wayne and currently leads the Komets with 21 goals, 28 assists and ranks second in the ECHL with 49 points after 31 games.

The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native has logged ECHL totals to date of 96 goals, 131 assists and 227 points in 219 games.