Science Central to host Special Abilities Days

The following is a release from Science Central:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Science Central will host six Special Abilities Days recurring through 2017 with funding from AWS Foundation. Through the generous support of AWS Foundation over the previous three years, Science Central has hosted Special Abilities Days dedicated to providing fun science education for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. FREE TO MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL ABILITIES COMMUNITY WITH PRE-REGISTRATION!

“Science Central is a model for others,” said Patti Hays, AWS Foundation’s CEO. “They want to share the joy of learning about science with everyone in the communities they serve and realized that they might need to make a few changes to help make this great facility accessible for some. Through these Special Abilities Days, they have done that by modifying the lights and sounds but also helping with basic needs. AWS Foundation is proud to partner with them.”

The days have been well received by families and organizations, and attendance has grown each year. As a result of increased demand for programming, AWS Foundation and Science Central are proud to present six Special Abilities Days in 2017. Science Central will be closed to the general public for two of the days and open to the general public on four of them. The first Special Abilities Day of 2017 will be held on Wednesday, January 18th. Board and staff members from AWS Foundation will be in attendance during the morning.

“We are excited to receive funding from AWS Foundation for this unique project,” said Martin Fisher, Executive Director of Science Central. “Science Central believes strongly in providing hands on science education for our ENTIRE community.”

SPECIAL ABILITIES DAYS PRESENTED BY AWS FOUNDATION AND SCIENCE CENTRAL:

• Wednesday, January 18, 2017 – open to the public

• Tuesday, March 7, 2017 – closed to the public

• Sunday, May 28, 2017 – open to the public

• Sunday, August 13, 2017 – open to the public

• Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – closed to the public

• Wednesday, December 13, 2017 – open to the public